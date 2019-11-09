6th Annual Flavor of North Carolina kicks off tonight

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Those in southeastern North Carolina will be dealing with chilly temperatures throughout the weekend. One way some people can keep warm is heading over to the 6th annual Flavor of North Carolina event.
Attendees will have access to food and beverages from local establishments, live music, and a silent auction that will offer packages and experience that showcase amenities of local businesses.
Catering will feature menu items from local mainstays such as Elijah’s, Carolina Bay, Jackson’s Big Oak Barbecue & Off The Hoof Barbecue. Desert items will be provided by Goodness Gracie, Take The Cake Bakery, and Lewis Farms.
Proceeds from the event will go to benefiting the Good Shepherd Center, who help feed the hungry and shelter the homeless around the Cape Fear region.
The event takes place at the Carolina Yacht Club on S Lumina Drive in Wrightsville Beach from 5pm to 9pm. Tickets will be available at the door for $100.
