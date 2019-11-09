Mint Hill Police offer new take on catching local drug users

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mint Hill Police Department is offering a ‘helping hand’ to drug users in their community in a recent effort to catch individuals who may be buying or selling illegal substances.
A Facebook post from the Department on Monday warned drug users that a scam was going around in Mint Hill in which local drug dealers were falsifying the weight of their drugs during transactions, potentially ripping off the other party as a result.
The purported scam involved dealers using cell phones to weigh drugs being sold as opposed to actual scales.
Rather than continue to pay for improperly weighted drugs, Mint Hill Police have offered to lend a hand and personally weigh the drugs for anyone looking for an honest valuation of their product, so long as they are willing to come into the station and meet with an officer who could personally provide assistance.
Those who are interested are encouraged to call the Department at their convenience so that they can schedule an appointment as soon as possible!
