JROTC cadets place flags on military graves

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In preparation for Veterans Day dozens of Laney High school cadets were at Oakdale Cemetery placing United States flags on the graves of those who served in the military.
“We’re here today to make sure they get the recognition the deserve,” said Cadet Captain Cody Simmons.
This has been a tradition now for 10 years. Erik Kozen, the cemetery superintendent, said he felt the veterans at private cemeteries don’t get the attention they deserve. Kozen said his goal is to touch just one student in hopes of getting them to understand the true meaning behind serving a country.
Simmons is a senior who wants to be a first generation military man in his family, a Marine to be specific.
He’s done his research, and believes his country is the best out of them all.
“Every country has their ups and downs,” said Simmons. “Like the US has it’s good and bad, but our good is way better than other countries and our bad is definitely not as bad.”
Close to 2,000 military graves lie in the Oakdale cemetery. All of them received flags and those flags will stay up until Memorial day comes around.
