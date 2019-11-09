Jones leads No. 4 Duke past Colorado State 89-55

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Tre Jones had 15 points and eight assists, and No. 4 Duke routed Colorado State 89-55 on Friday night.
Alex O'Connell had 14 points while three freshmen also reached double figures - Cassius Stanley led the way with 19 points, Vernon Carey had 11 before fouling out and Wendell Moore Jr. finished with 10 - for the Blue Devils (2-0).
They shot 54% and dominated the paint, hitting 70% of their shots inside the arc to win their 38th consecutive home opener.
Wearing gray uniforms trimmed in gold to honor Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski - who led the U.S. national team to three consecutive Olympic gold medals from 2008-16 - the Blue Devils pulled away by closing the first half on a 10-0 run, then outscored the Rams 47-29 in the final 20 minutes.
Duke improved to 19-1 when Jones - the only member of last season's star-studded freshman class to return for his sophomore season - scores in double figures. He followed his 15-point, seven-assist performance in the opening victory over No. 3 Kansas in the Champions Classic with another strong game.
He had a hand in 11 of Duke's first 21 field goals - hitting seven, assisting on four - and his reverse layup with 17½ minutes left pushed the lead into the 20s.
Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy had 12 points apiece for the Rams (1-1). They shot 33% with as many turnovers (18) as field goals.
