John Salter earns victory at Bellator 233

THACKERVILLE, O.K. (WECT) - John Salter beat Costello van Steenis in the main event at Bellator 233 in Thackerville, Oklahoma on Friday night.
Salter (17-4) earned a unanimous decision over van Steenis (12-2).
In a post-fight interview Salter called van Steenis the hardest hitter he’s ever faced.
“What are you talking about? I thought that was perfect,” Salter said. “I could really see his fists starting to fade in that third. I know I’m gonna have a few stitches, but he’s not going to be able to hold any food after all those shots.”
With the victory Salter is looking for a rematch against Rafael Lovato Jr.
