First Alert Forecast: slight warm up through Veterans Day, chilly trend returns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Hopefully you are enjoying this sunny, and chilly, Veterans Day weekend! There’s lots to do around the Cape Fear region this evening and into tomorrow, and the weather will be cooperating with lots of clear skies through the start of the workweek!
Temperatures will take a dip into the lower 40s with a few frosty 30s, overnight. Please keep tabs on your WECT Weather App for any cold-weather alerts and plan to take precautions for sensitive plants and pets through the weekend.
Tomorrow through early next week, temperatures will climb into the 60s to near 70, but a second cold front is likely to arrive by Tuesday and will almost certainly have passed by Wednesday. This will bring the chance for showers along with an even colder blast of air to the region, so be sure to keep a coat on standby!
See the temperature roller coaster play out in your seven-day First Alert Forecast for Wilmington below. And remember... you can check out a custom ten-day outlook for your zip code right now on your WECT Weather App.
Enjoy your weekend and thank you for all those who have served our wonderful country.
