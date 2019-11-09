First Alert Forecast: chilly days and cold nights ahead of Veterans Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast on this downright cold Saturday. We want to take this opportunity to give a sincere thank you to the men and women of our armed forces for their service to our great county. It’s a weekend full of things to do, whether you’re honoring America’s Veterans or taking part in your own plans, you’ll need the coat as a cold blast of air permeates the Cape Fear Region this weekend. After a start in the frigid 30s (and wind chill values in the 20s) temperatures will find themselves once again the 50s, much like Friday. The big difference will be fewer clouds.
Temperatures will plummet again to the lower 40s with a few frosty 30s overnight. Please keep tabs on weather alerts and plan to take precautions for sensitive plants and pets through the weekend.
By early next week, temperatures will rebound through the 60s to near 70, but a second cold front is likely to arrive by Tuesday and will almost certainly have passed by Wednesday. this will bring showers along with an even colder blast of air to the region, so be sure to keep a coat at-the-ready.
See the temperature roller coaster play out in the seven-day forecast for Wilmington below.
