First Alert Forecast: chilly days and cold nights ahead of Veterans Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast on this downright cold Saturday. We want to take this opportunity to give a sincere thank you to the men and women of our armed forces for their service to our great county. It’s a weekend full of things to do, whether you’re honoring America’s Veterans or taking part in your own plans, you’ll need the coat as a cold blast of air permeates the Cape Fear Region this weekend. After a start in the frigid 30s (and wind chill values in the 20s) temperatures will find themselves once again the 50s, much like Friday. The big difference will be fewer clouds.