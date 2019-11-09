Cole Anthony leads No. 9 North Carolina past UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW release) - Three players posted double-doubles as No. 9 North Carolina powered past UNCW, 78-62, before a sellout crowd in the Tar Heels’ first appearance at Trask Coliseum on Saturday night.
“I wasn’t disappointed in our effort. We battled on the boards and kept competing,” said UNCW Head Coach C.B. McGrath. “If we play this hard every night and compete like we did, we can win a ton of games.”
“The environment was awesome. Students lined up all day; the student section was full over an hour before we warmed up. I told our guys we needed to give them a good show. If they come every single game like that, it can be a great atmosphere all season long.”
Junior forward Garrison Brooks registered the first double-double of his career with 18 points and 12 rebounds to anchor the Tar Heels, who raised their record to 2-0 on the young season. Graduate transfer guard Justin Pierce added 18 points and 12 boards and freshman guard Cole Anthony finished with a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Sophomore guard Jaylen Sims and freshman guard Shykeim Phillips paced UNCW with 12 points. Simms grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Sophomore forward Marten Linssen scored 10 points as the Seahawks placed three in double digits.
The Seahawks stayed close over the first 11 minutes before the Tar Heels caught up and used an 18-7 run over the final minutes to build a 40-29 cushion at the break. UNC pieced together a 12-2 spurt midway through the final period to pull away down the stretch.
Junior forward Brandon Huffman gave the Tar Heels their largest lead of the game, 70-48 with 8:39 remaining.
The Seahawks return to Trask Coliseum on Tuesday, Nov. 12, for a 7 p.m. tilt against longtime foe Campbell. The Fighting Camels, who improved to 2-0 with a 101-47 throttling of Central Penn on Friday, downed the Seahawks, 94-90, in overtime last season in Buies Creek, N.C.
