WPD report: Suspect was driving over 90 mph at time of fatal wreck

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The driver who was fleeing from law enforcement after an alleged armed robbery was going more than 90 miles per hour when he caused a fatal wreck on Wrightsville Ave., according to an accident report from the Wilmington Police Department.
Thomas Willoughby Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder in the wreck that killed Sean Alan Evans on Oct. 27.
Officials say that Willoughby and passenger Amy Lynn Miles were fleeing the scene of a robbery at the Walmart in Porters Neck when a law enforcement pursuit began.
According to the accident report, Willoughby was traveling west on Wrightsville Ave. “at a speed in excess of 90 mph in a 35 mph zone.”
As he approached the intersection at Colonial Drive, Willoughby failed to stop at a red light then “attempted to brake and serve to the left,” the report states.
Willoughby’s vehicle then struck a Jeep driven by Evans, who was traveling south on Colonial Drive toward Country Club Road, according to the report. Evans was thrown from his vehicle and died at the scene.
After the impact, Willoughby’s vehicle left the roadway and hit a fence, two street signs and a utility pole.
