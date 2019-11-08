Wilmington man heading to prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes

Travis Dennis (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | November 8, 2019 at 12:20 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 12:20 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man accused of multiple sex crimes was sentenced to at least five years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal Thursday.

Travis Clayton Dennis pleaded guilty to:

  • second-degree sex offense
  • attempted second-degree rape
  • assault by strangulation
  • disclosure of private images

Dennis, 30, was sentenced to 60-132 months in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years after his release.

He was arrested in July 2017 after a woman contacted the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office and reported that he had physically assaulted and raped her.

Dennis, who knew the victim, also distributed nude pictures of the woman.

At the time of his arrest, Dennis was charged with six offenses, including first-degree rape.

