UNCW men’s soccer ready for CAA tournament

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Offense wins games, but defense wins championships, and the UNCW men’s soccer team has given up just one goal over their last seven matches.
“We've been brilliant defensively and everyone has worked for each other,” said senior Danny Reynolds. “We have had a lot of clean sheets. And we have people that can put it away up top.”
Even though the Seahawks are getting national attention, now ranked no. 21 in the country, the team knows the only way for them to make the NCAA tournament is to win the Colonial Athletic Association title.
“Of course there's pressure,” said Reynolds. “I think this team thrives on pressure. We are unbeaten in the CAA and we want to just keep that going.”
“With everyone in this group, they are hungry for more,” added senior Phillip Goodrum. “We want to be the greatest team in UNCW history. We want to take advantage of this opportunity that we have here and make the most of it.”
During the team's eight-match unbeaten streak, the coaching staff has had one message for the players.
“We preach the one game at a time mentality,” said Aidan Heaney. “Let's not look in the rearview mirror. Let's not look ahead let's look at what's right in front of us.”
On Sunday, the Seahawks will play the winner between William & Mary and Northeastern Sunday in the CAA semifinals at the UNCW Soccer Stadium at 1 p.m.
