NHCSO Case # 2019-08418 Location: Red Cedar Road area. Crimes: Multiple Breaking and Entering of Motor Vehicles and Larceny of Property. Date of Offense: Between 10/23/19 and 10/24/19 If you can identify this suspect: Please call Detective Hopkins @ 910-798-4261 or to remain anonymous, visit the following link to submit a tip. Thank you. https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/