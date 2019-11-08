Rocky Point man receives the gift of hearing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Rocky Point man was given a pair of free hearing aids Wednesday, thanks to the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation.
Sara Cable, a Hearing Care Practitioner at the Beltone Hearing Center, connected James Chadwick to the foundation to get him help.
“I really couldn’t hear where conversations were going, I would just listen but I really didn’t understand what they were talking about," Chadwick admitted.
Chadwick was born deaf in one ear and he lost one of his hearing aids last year during Hurricane Florence. He lives off disability and could not afford to buy new ones.
Because of the foundation, that has changed.
“This is just going to make such a difference in his life. Can you imagine if I put plugs in your ears, right? And you couldn’t hear anything, and you had to go through life like that. It’s so not fair, that’s the cards he was dealt,” Cable said.
According to Cable, hearing loss can also take a toll on a person’s mental health.
“You know, they are missing a lot. Socially, with the family. People who can’t hear well tend to isolate themselves,” Cable said.
Chadwick says he is most excited to be included in those conversations again.
Cable says Chadwick will be back in her office next week to get his molds, make sure they fit correctly and to make sure he is comfortable with the volume level.
