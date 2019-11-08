Pender County Estate Complete with Retro Gas Station Themed Storage and Fruit Trees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Privacy. Check. Space. Check. Individuality. Check. Your own private gas station. Check (well, sort of)
3122 Porter Road, Currie, NC $585.000.
Welcome to a unique property, in Currie, North Carolina, nestled, hidden from the road, on almost ten acres of property. It’s that’ kind of privacy that you don’t see in most neighborhoods.
“The flip side of having a home, this private, it’s a great place to invite your friends” says Kathleen Baylies with Just for Buyers Realty.”This home has the ideal kitchen. Two of the standout features are the double ovens, and a large commercial refrigerator freezer.”
The custom built 3-bedroom brick home with gracious, stamped concrete and double porches welcomes you into 3000 square feet of living space loaded with upgrades, luxury finishes and unique details.
A convenient breezeway connects the main house to the 3-car garage with private 1-bedroom apartment with separate entrance. The apartment offers large living space, tiled kitchen, a full bath with walk in shower and a large bedroom with plenty of storage and closet space. Create a private retreat for guests or rent this space for added income.
“The best for last feature is what you’ll find out back” says Baylies. “How unique is this? The property includes a one of a kind storage barn with antique gas station detailing that provides two levels of storage.”
You don’t need window blinds or curtains for this property. The lack of privacy is not an issue has the house sits back on almost 10 acres of land lined with grape vines, pear, fig and pecan trees.
For more information on this property, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.