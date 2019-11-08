NCDOT: Work on busy Columbus County intersection expected to finish in December

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Work to transform a busy Columbus County intersection is expected to wrap up early, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Back in September, contractors with the NCDOT began work to change the intersection of U.S. 701 and N.C. 410 from a “t-intersection” into a “continuous-flow right turn” that would allow drivers on N.C. 410 to easily merge onto U.S. 701.
As part of the project, a traffic island at the intersection will be installed to separate southbound U.S. 701 drivers as vehicles from N.C. 410 are turning right.
N.C. 410 is a popular route for drivers during the summer months as they head to and from Myrtle Beach, S.C. The NCDOT says police are often forced to direct traffic during busy weekends due to the congestion.
“This intersection is prone to long backups, especially during the summertime,” said Ken Clark, the department’s district engineer for Columbus and Bladen counties. “This project will eliminate the long queuing of cars and reduce the potential of rear-end collisions.”
The NCDOT said the project was originally supposed to wrap up in the spring but is now expected to finish sometime in December.
