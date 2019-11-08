Leland police looking for suspect in Food Lion ‘scam’

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says is a suspect in a crime at a grocery store.
On Thursday, Leland police released a picture of a man they say “was able to scam a cashier out of an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency” on Oct, 27 at the Food Lion located on Reed Road.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Det. J. Kazee at 910-619-9112 or jkazee@townofleland.com.
