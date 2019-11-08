Jury finds man guilty of dragging police officer from his car

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury found a man guilty of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer Thursday after a three day trial.
Emin Eminof was also convicted of hit and run causing injury and reckless driving to endanger.
The charges stem from a 2018 incident when Eminof failed to comply with a Wilmington police officer’s request to get out of his car.
After the suspect refused to comply and began digging into the center console, the officer displayed his weapon and entered the vehicle through the passenger side. With the officer partially inside the vehicle, the suspect allegedly began to drive away, dragging the officer with him on Oleander Drive before the officer fell out of the vehicle.
The officer involved sustained minor injuries.
Eminof will serve 15- 27 months at the NC Department of Correction.
