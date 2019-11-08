How safe is your hospital? Safety grades released for area hospitals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Our local hospitals garnered varying grades on Leapfrog’s list of hospital safety grades.
The organization assigns safety scores to over 2,600 general acute-care hospitals across the nation based off performance measures like errors, accidents and injuries the hospital publicly reports.
Here’s how our nearby hospitals fared:
The study found New Hanover performed lower than average for number of MRSA infections, c. diff infections and infection in the blood. It also noted the hospital had a higher than average number of times dangerous objects were left inside patients and more deaths from treatable complications than the average hospital.
New Hanover Regional did place above average for preventing dangerous blood clots, fewer surgical site infections after colon surgery and received strong marks for communicating with patients and practices in place to prevent errors. The hospital also garnered the top score for effective leadership to prevent errors, safe medication administration and having enough qualified nurses.
Columbus Regional Healthcare scored below average for their rate of c. diff infections, blood infections, urinary tract infections and dangerous bed sores. They received lower than average scores for safe medication administration and the system used to order medication. They also saw below average marks for communication about medicines and communication about discharge.
The hospital did get the best score possible for having fewer dangerous objects left in patients after surgery and staff working together to prevent errors.
Novant Health Brunswick earned the best score possible for low rates of dangerous objects left in patients after surgery and lower than average rates of infection.
The hospital also received top scores for their medication system, leadership, tracking/reducing risks to patients, hand washing and their number of qualified nurses.
North Carolina’s hospitals as a whole also did well on the study, and came in fifth for safety nationally. Last spring, the Tar Heel state ranked 19th on the national list.
