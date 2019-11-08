Honoring Veterans: Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade takes place Saturday, at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 in downtown Wilmington.
Featuring close to 1600 participants, the parade includes local and regional high school marching bands, Veterans, first responders, and more.
American flags will be given out to parade participants for free. Plus the parade has several new additions.
“The biggest thing is we’re going to have two fly overs. The bandits flight team out of Raleigh is coming down in six vintage aircraft. They’re going to start off the parade, smoke on and the whole bit. And they’ll make two passes. Then at the end of the parade we’ve got the coast guard C-130 that’s going to fly right down the parade route to end the parade,” Marc Biddison, Chairman Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade.
One of the big attractions is the North Carolina State University A&T Blue and Gold Marching Band. And new this year, an ROTC competition.
“We actually have four area high schools that are competing against each other for prizes that we’re giving them from the parade. So they’re going to all do a pass and review together at Front and Market so that will be pretty exciting to watch,” said Biddison.
The parade route is the same as the 2018 parade but the reviewing stand has moved to Market and Front Streets.
