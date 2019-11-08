First Alert Forecast: a couple of big cold snaps are coming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Forecast on this day of changes. In this forecast period, a buckle in the polar jet stream will carve a pathway for cold air to blast through the Cape Fear Region for the weekend and again next week.
A cold front will usher any remaining showers through the area during the morning. If you need to travel, be ready for roadway ponding and reduced visibility. As the day progresses, skies will dry and perhaps even partially clear but temperatures will stay mired in the 40s and 50s Friday, even with the warmth of the day’s sun. That said, plan to shelve your umbrella, and keep your jacket close.
Temperatures will plummet to frosty or freezing territory Friday night. The National Weather Service has already hoisted Freeze Watches for our inland counties. Please look to your WECT Weather App for any related alerts and plan to take precautions for sensitive plants and pets through the weekend.
A second cold front is likely to arrive by Tuesday and will almost certainly have passed by Wednesday. Keep a coat at-the-ready and watch for possibly more frost or freeze bulletins.
See the wintry situation in your seven-day First Alert Forecast for Wilmington, and check out a custom 10 day outlook for your zip code right now on your WECT Weather App.
