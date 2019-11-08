Cucalorus celebrates its 25th year in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This year, Cucalorus celebrates 25 years of bringing filmmakers together in Wilmington for a festival that includes movies, stage performances and thought-provoking discussions.
This year’s event explores themes of health, finance and social justice, with films and discussions about equitable housing, capitalize, block chain and racial injustice.
The festival, Nov. 13-17, in Downtown Wilmington, features keynote speaker, Nick Adkins, co-founder of Pinksocks Life, a nonprofit organization focused on promoting human connection around the world by socially supporting other public charities.
The festival has grown in its 25 years and now includes the Connect Conference, which welcomes thought leaders from around the world to discuss various subjects.
This year’s Connect Conference, A Future for Everyone, will highlight how technology and creativity can work together to address social issues and make the world a better place for everyone. For more details, click here.
As with past years, the films include documentaries, dramas, comedies and more. Always in Season, a documentary, follows the lingering impact of more than a century of lynching African Americans through the story of 17-year-old Lennon Lacy, who was found hanging from a swing set in Bladen County in 2014.
Hollywood actors appear in some of the films. Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star in Synchronic.
The MisEducation of Bindu is a comedy about a bullied teen who discovers she must pay a fee by 7th period to test her way out of school and the tasks she completes to try to get the job done.
The full list of films can be found here.
