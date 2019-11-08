Celebrity chef Tyler Florence coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Another Food Network star is headed to the Port City this year to raise funds for the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington.
Tyler Florence will host an exclusive dinner in a private home on Jan. 23, and breakfast and lunch events at the Country Club of Landfall on Jan. 24. He will curate the menu, source the ingredients, supervise the meal and also share behind the scenes stories of his career as a restaurateur, tv personality and cookbook author.
“Over the past 15 years, he has starred in such Food Network series as How to Boil Water, his cooking show for novices; Food 900, his hugely popular “recipe rescue” show; as well as his signature series, Tyler’s Ultimate,” GLOW says of Florence’s career. “Florence has also hosted numerous other Food Network shows and specials, including Planet Food, All American Festivals and My Country, My Kitchen; and he is a regular guest on The Today Show, CNN, The View, The Tonight Show, Oprah, Good Morning America and more. Mr. Florence’s cookbooks, restaurants and signature line of cookware have cemented him as a preeminent influence in American cuisine.”
Chef Emeril Lagasse hosted events in 2016, Giada De Laurentiis in 2017, Guy Fieri in 2018 and Robert Irvine in 2019. The celebrity chef events reflect the career of GLOW Academy Founder Judy Girard, who was president of the Food Network from 1994 to 2004.
Tables of ten go on sale November 11th, and individual tickets, if still available, will go on sale December 9th. For more information, visit www.glowacademy.net.
