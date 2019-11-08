Celebrity chef Tyler Florence coming to Wilmington

“Over the past 15 years, he has starred in such Food Network series as How to Boil Water, his cooking show for novices; Food 900, his hugely popular “recipe rescue” show; as well as his signature series, Tyler’s Ultimate,” GLOW says of Florence’s career. “Florence has also hosted numerous other Food Network shows and specials, including Planet Food, All American Festivals and My Country, My Kitchen; and he is a regular guest on The Today Show, CNN, The View, The Tonight Show, Oprah, Good Morning America and more. Mr. Florence’s cookbooks, restaurants and signature line of cookware have cemented him as a preeminent influence in American cuisine.”