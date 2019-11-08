Camp Lejeune Marine accused of sex crimes involving minor in Pender Co.

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Marine based at Camp Lejeune is accused of multiple crimes involving a minor in Pender County.
According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Ryan Collins was arrested Thursday at the base and charged with:
- solicitation of a child by computer
- first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
- indecent liberties with a child
Officials say an investigation was launched after detectives received a report that Collins was messaging two teenage females using Snapchat.
“One of the females had been in contact with Collins for several months,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Criminal charges were obtained after Collins expressed interest in having sexual relations with one of the girls and offered to meet her in Pender County.”
Collins, 21, is being held under a $200,000 bond.
Anyone with information on Collins is asked to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437.
