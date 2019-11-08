Bladen Co. detective saves life of man injured by gunfire

“With Veterans Day coming up on Monday, here is an example of our detective, a former U. S. Army E-4, and our friend, a former U. S. Army Special Forces Soldier who helped us make [these] trauma kits, that have come together to save a life," said Sheriff Jim McVicker in a press release. “If it had not been for our Detective’s quick thinking and applying the tourniquet to stop the bleeding, this gentleman could have died within 5 to 10 minutes.”