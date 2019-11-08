Bladen Co. detective saves life of man injured by gunfire

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - The quick thinking of one Bladen County Sheriff’s Office detective saved a person’s life Friday.
A press release from the sheriff’s office says deputies were called about a person near Smithfield Packing who had accidentally shot himself in the leg.
On arrival, the detective determined the victim had likely shot himself in the femoral artery and was bleeding profusely from his upper leg. The first responder held pressure and applied a tourniquet to slow the bleeding until the victim was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville.
Many law enforcement officers with the sheriff’s office are equipped with special trauma kits that include a tourniquet and quick clotting agents to stop the bleeding if someone gets seriously hurt. The sheriff says officials worked with a retired Special Forces soldier to put the trauma kits together.
“With Veterans Day coming up on Monday, here is an example of our detective, a former U. S. Army E-4, and our friend, a former U. S. Army Special Forces Soldier who helped us make [these] trauma kits, that have come together to save a life," said Sheriff Jim McVicker in a press release. “If it had not been for our Detective’s quick thinking and applying the tourniquet to stop the bleeding, this gentleman could have died within 5 to 10 minutes.”
The detective will be recognized at the sheriff’s office’s upcoming promotion ceremony on Nov. 12.
