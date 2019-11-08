Bike hike held in Wilmington to commemorate 1898 massacre

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -More than 120 years will have passed since a brutal piece of Wilmington’s history was etched into history books.
Events are taking place through the weekend to remember the coup and massacre of 1898. On Thursday, there was a bike hike through Wilmington sponsored by the city’s parks and recreation department.
A group of people traveled through the heart of downtown and made stops at landmarks that have stories to tell of the city’s past.
Walkers say there is still a population that is still suffering from the events and the best way to heal is to confront the past.
“A lot of descendants and a lot of African Americans in the city still suffer emotionally, financially behind the events leading up to 1898. During that time we were 60 percent of the population, today we’re less than 20 percent and own very little businesses. There is still an institutionalized racist system here and in order to heal you have to confront it, you have to bring awareness and bring solutions for reconciliation and healing,” said Sonya Patrick.
One of the stops participants visited will host a ceremony Friday to unveil a historical marker detailing the 1898 events. The unveiling ceremony will be held at noon in front of the old armory building on the North Side of Market Street between Fourth and Fifth Streets.
