Wrightsville Beach ABC store moves to temporary location

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Customers who buy liquor from the ABC store at 6730 Wrightsville Avenue will have to drive a few yards down the street for their next bottle of booze. The Wrightsville Beach ABC store is moving to 7041 Wrightsville Avenue.
The new location is temporary while a new store is built across the street. The building housing the temporary store was originally an ABC store about two decades ago.
Zeke Partin, chair of the New Hanover County ABC Board, says they had to move to the temporary location because they could not reach an agreement with the owner of the building at 6730 Wrightsville Avenue.
“We could not come to an agreement with State Street Properties about a good rental amount,” Partin said.
Partin did not give an exact date on when the new store will be ready, but said she anticipates early spring.
The old location is now permanently closed. That property is being de-annexed. The temporary store will open for business Friday, Nov. 8.
