WPD K-9 recuperating after emergency surgery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Maxx, a K-9 with the Wilmington Police Department, is recuperating Thursday after having emergency surgery.
According to WPD officials, Maxx had a mass on his intestines removed.
“We appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers for this good, strong boy,” Wilmington police said in a tweet.
Maxx, 9, has been part of the WPD K-9 unit since 2011.
In June 2012, Maxx was injured when he had his ear bitten by a suspect during a struggle. Travis Glaspie was convicted of injuring a law enforcement animal in the case.
According to Jessica Williams with the WPD, Maxx is projected to retire at the end of 2020.
