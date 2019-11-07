Wilmington’s John Salter ready to return to octagon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After nearly a year away from the octagon John Salter returns to fight Costello van Steenis at Bellator 233 in Thackerville, Oklahoma Friday night.
Salter (16-4) is looking to take one more step towards his goal of fighting for a championship when he battles van Steenis (12-1).
Salter has won eight of his last night fights, but knows he has his hands filled Friday.
“(van Steenis) He fights through adversity so, he’s not going to quiet,” said Salter. “He’s a guy that if I do choke, he’s not going to tap. He’s going to be one of those guys that goes out. You have to be ready to hold on a little longer with your finish.”
Salter and van Steenis are the main event of Bellator 233 that can be seen on the Paramount Network starting at 9 p.m. on Friday.
