Veterans lend a hand to former service member still displaced from Hurricane Florence

“It’s not just our home. I can’t tell you how many veterans have sat around this fire pit when it’s actually built and are able to find their peace, and some tranquility and just get grounded again. They can bring their families out here and it’s just a safe atmosphere to let their guard down,” O’Brien said. “It’s kind of a unique position for me to be in because I’m usually the one trying to be helping and now I’m the one kinda having to back up and get help. But it’s from the guys I would have asked for help from when I was in the military,” O’Brien said.