UNCW to offer master’s programs in healthcare administration, athletic training in 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW plans to add two new master’s programs next year.
The university announced this week that it will launch a Master of Science in Athletic Training program next summer.
In fall 2020, UNCW will launch its Master of Healthcare Administration program.
The new athletic training program will start in the second summer session of 2020. The university said that the program will consist of five semesters (60 credit hours) of didactic class work along with more than 1,000 hours of clinical integration.
“The transition to the master’s degree level will more strategically align us with other health care professions and better prepare our students for their transition to clinical practice in an ever-changing health care environment,” said Steve Zinder, UNCW’s athletic training program coordinator.
More on the program can be found here.
The Master of Healthcare Administration program will be delivered completely online.
“This launch is an exciting opportunity for our program to make a positive impact on the health and quality of life of residents in the state of North Carolina and beyond,” said MHA Program Coordinator Eric Richardson said. “Particularly those individuals, early and mid-level careerists, who are looking for an affordable, accredited and convenient solution for their professional development needs.”
More information on the program can be found here.
