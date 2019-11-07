Two men charged with abducting ECU student

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One of two men who police say abducted an ECU student the morning after Halloween broke down during his first court appearance this morning.
Joshua Worsley began crying during discussions about whether he should get a court-appointed attorney.
The 27-year-old Worsley and 33-year-old Cornelius Langley, are both charged with first-degree kidnapping of the 20-year-old ECU student. Worsley is also charged with attempted second-degree sex offense.
Police say the woman was lured into the men's car around 2:30 a.m. Friday at 5 Points Plaza. They say she was groped and Worsley tried to sexually assault her.
The victim managed to text a friend who was able to eventually follow the car and confronted the men when they stopped at the Camelot Inn on South Memorial Drive, according to police.
Police say that's when the woman was released.
Worsley and Langley are being held on $250,000 bonds and both men have November 20th court dates.
