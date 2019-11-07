TRAFFIC ALERT: Brascote Lane-Aftonshore Dr. intersection closed for emergency sewer repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The intersection of Brascote Lane and Aftonshire Drive will closed to all but local traffic for about a week to allow crews to make emergency sewer repairs.
The closure began Thursday and is expected to last until Wednesday, Nov. 13.
This will affect traffic in the Ashley Park and Georgetowne subdivisions.
Drivers west of the intersection are advised to use St. Andrews Drive for access, while drivers to the east are asked to use South College Road.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.