Thornton leads BC past Wake Forest 77-70 in schools’ opener

BOSTON (AP) - Derryck Thornton scored a career-high 23 points and Nik Popovic had 19 to lead Boston College to a 77-70 victory over Wake Forest Wednesday night in the season opener for both schools.
Jay Heath, a 6-foot-3 freshman guard, added 18 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Eagles.
Brandon Childress had 24 points, and Isaiah Mucius 16 for the Demon Deacons.
Committed to running the floor on nearly every opportunity, combined with tough man-to-man defense, helped BC open a 42-27 lead at halftime.
The Eagles went on a 20-3 run during a 6:47 stretch of the opening half to make it 27-12. Popovic, Jared Hamilton and CJ Felder each nailed a 3 during the spree.
After Wake Forest sliced its deficit to eight late in the half, Heath sparked a quick 10-0 spurt, scoring eight of his points during the spree.
The Demon Deacons committed 10 turnovers the opening half, while BC had one.
Wake Forest, opening a season with its first true road game since 1993, sliced it to six with just under two minutes to play, but BC held on.
