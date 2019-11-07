State tennis tournament kicks off in Wilmington this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Combo State Tennis Championships will be held in Wilmington Thursday through Sunday (Nov. 7-10) and next week (Nov. 14–17).
More than 2,500 players from all over North Carolina will compete for the Combo League State title.
City officials say the economic impact for both weekends is estimated to be over $4 million.
Matches will be played at the majority of public and private facilities all over Wilmington and run from Thursday to Sunday beginning at 8 a.m. each day.
Courts at most facilities in Wilmington will be very limited during this time frame.
At the Althea Gibson Tennis Complex at Empie Park, courts 2, 3, 4, and 8 will be open at all times to the public and will be first-come, first-serve basis.
Citizens who need more information about the tournament or court availability can call 910-341-4631.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.