Stargell Invitational celebrities to visit dialysis center at NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Celebrities participating in the 17th annual Willie Stargell Celebrity Golf Invitational will tour the dialysis unit at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Friday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. The center is named after the late baseball great, Willie Stargell, who died in 2001 from kidney failure.
Sports personalities from baseball, football, basketball, golf, former Olympians, and actors and entertainers, are scheduled to visit with patients currently undergoing treatment for kidney disease.
The Willie Stargell Foundation was established by Willie’s widow, Margaret Weller-Stargell. Having spent the last five years of his life receiving dialysis treatments, it was Willie’s desire that patients who need dialysis are able to receive it and that it be done in a comfortable and relaxed setting. In April 2006, the NHRMC dialysis center was renamed “The Willie ‘Pops’ Stargell Dialysis Center” in recognition of a generous gift made in his memory.
The Stargell Foundation continues to give to the NHRMC Foundation, funding the purchase of dialysis equipment, monitors for patients to watch TV during treatment, protein bars for patient nutrition, a warming cabinet for patient blankets, temporal thermometers for patient comfort and funds for patient and staff education.
The Willie Stargell Dialysis Center provides more than 4,000 patient treatments each year.
