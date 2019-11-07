Stargell Invitational celebrities to visit dialysis center at NHRMC

The Willie Stargell Foundation was established by Willie’s widow, Margaret Weller-Stargell. Having spent the last five years of his life receiving dialysis treatments, it was Willie’s desire that patients who need dialysis are able to receive it and that it be done in a comfortable and relaxed setting. In April 2006, the NHRMC dialysis center was renamed “The Willie ‘Pops’ Stargell Dialysis Center” in recognition of a generous gift made in his memory.