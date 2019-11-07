South Brunswick’s Danny Park named WECT Athlete of the Week

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - South Brunswick’s Danny Park is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
Friday Parker rushed the ball 11 times for 108 yard and two touchdowns.
The sophomore also added 25 receiving yards, and on defense had two interceptions in the Cougars 36-0 win over Ashley. Friday night South Brunswick travels to face rivals West Brunswick.
