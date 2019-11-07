Several Veterans Day events planned for Cape Fear Region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s a look at some of the events scheduled for our area in honor of Veterans Day:
Cape Fear Community College
10 a.m., Union Station Auditorium Room U-170
The ceremony will feature the national anthem, remarks from U.S. Marine Veteran and CFCC Director of Veterans Services Ray Charfauros, U.S. Marine Veteran and CFCC student Amber Taylor, and U.S. Navy Veteran and New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield, among others. There will be a display of Honor Flags to recognize CFCC’s student and staff veterans and their loved ones.
CFCC also will host a job fair from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in Windell Daniels Hall on the fifth floor of Union Station. It is open to all active military, veterans, and the public.
Free haircuts will be given to veterans from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the CFCC Barber School located at 108 Walnut Street.
West Brunswick JROTC
9:35 a.m.-10:50 a.m.
The sixth annual Veterans Day Ceremony in the West Brunswick High School gym. The 82nd Airborne Chorus out of Ft. Bragg is taking part.
Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade
11 a.m., downtown Wilmington
More information on the parade can be found here.
Brunswick Riverwalk Veterans Memorial Grand Unveiling and Dedication Ceremony
11 a.m.-1 p.m., Brunswick Riverwalk at Belville, 580 River Road
The program will include a flag to be raised over the memorial which has flown over the nation’s capitol, the Pledge of Allegiance, the National Anthem, and the North Brunswick High School Band performing a prelude of patriotic pieces. Mayor Mike Allen will unveil the memorial and lead the ribbon cutting. Guest speakers will include Anita Hartsell, senior veterans service officer for Brunswick County and Jim McKee, NC Historic Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson site manager.
If you plan to attend, please call and RSVP to the Town of Belville at 910-371-2456. Parking will be in the park and at the Belville Elementary School.
UNCW
10:45 a.m., Campus Amphitheater
In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved to Lumina Theater. Following the ceremony, there will be a luncheon for all military-affiliated faculty, staff and students in the Clock Tower Lounge at 11:30 a.m.
A Military Appreciation Basketball Game will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12 in honor of World War II veterans. Free tickets are available for military-connected community members. The Office of Military Affairs will host a pizza party in the Warwick Center prior to the game.
North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce’s Veterans Day Breakfast
8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Leland Cultural Arts Center (1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland)
A free breakfast for all veterans and active duty military personnel, along with a guest of their choice. There will be a program, speaker, entertainment and door prizes (for veterans and active duty military personnel only).
RSVP to the Chamber at 910 383-0553 or NBChamber@NBChamber.net.
