Neon bikes to light up the night in Carolina Beach for a good cause

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Neon bikes will light up Carolina Beach to raise money for Ocean Cure, a non-profit organization that provides free surf lessons to medically fragile and at risk youth and adults.
The Carolina Beach Bar Club organized the Neon Bike Brigade Fundraiser, which is on Nov. 9 at Carolina Beach Lake Park.
The neon glow-themed event encourages participants to decorate their bikes. It includes live music, food and beer/wine provided by local vendors to purchase.
At sunset the biking will begin. It ends with a celebration at SeaWitch Cafe & Tiki Bar.
