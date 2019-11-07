Freshman Anthony scores 34 points, No. 9 UNC beats Irish

Freshman Anthony scores 34 points, No. 9 UNC beats Irish
North Carolina guard Cole Anthony (2) drives to the basket while Notre Dame forward Nate Laszewski (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Source: Gerry Broome)
November 6, 2019 at 9:18 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 9:18 PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Freshman Cole Anthony had 34 points and 11 rebounds in his college debut, leading No. 9 North Carolina past Notre Dame 76-65 in their opener Wednesday night.

With his father - former UNLV and NBA guard Greg Anthony - in the stands, the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason freshman of the year broke Rashad McCants' 17-year-old scoring record by a freshman in his first game and finished 12 of 24 from the field with six 3-pointers.

Anthony scored 15 points during a 29-13 second-half run that put the Tar Heels in control.

Prentiss Hubb scored a career-high 22 points, T.J. Gibbs added 19 and John Mooney finished with 10 for the Fighting Irish. They led 37-32 just under 2 minutes into the second half.

That's when Anthony took over. He started the run with a runner, reeled off seven straight points for his team and hit three 3s in a 4-minute span, the last of which gave the Tar Heels their first double-figure lead at 61-50 with 9 minutes remaining.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)