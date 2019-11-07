First Alert Forecast: winter is coming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! In this forecast period, a buckle in the polar jet stream will carve a pathway for two cold fronts to blast through the Cape Fear Region. See the wintry situation in your seven-day First Alert Forecast for Wilmington right here and, as you do, please consider these key points:
- Ahead of the first front, temperatures will swell to the 70s Thursday afternoon: likely the last time you will be able to go outside jacket-less - at least comfortably - for a while.
- The first front will support a quick spike in rain chances Thursday evening, overnight, and first thing Friday. If you need to travel, be ready for roadway ponding and reduced visibility.
- Behind the first front, skies will dry and perhaps even partially clear but temperatures will stay mired in the 40s and 50s Friday. So plan to shelve your umbrella, but keep your jacket close!
- Temperatures will plummet to frosty or freezing territory Friday night. Please look to your WECT Weather App for any related alerts and plan to take precautions for sensitive plants and pets!
- The second cold front is likely to arrive by Tuesday and will almost certainly have passed by Wednesday. Keep a coat at-the-ready and watch for possibly more frost or freeze bulletins.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.