Duke Energy upgrades transmission tower in the Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy officials say upgrades to a transmission tower in the Cape Fear River will help support growth for the state port and spur economic development in the area.
Port activities contribute $707 million per year in state and local taxes and more than 76,000 jobs statewide, according to a study by NC State’s Institute for Transportation Research and Education.
The company is planning to raise the transmission line that crosses the river just south of the state port. To do that, Duke Energy is upgrading towers in the middle of the Cape Fear River.
On Friday, workers will raise the large arm of the transmission structure.
The transmission lines are connected to Brunswick Nuclear Plant in Southport, N.C., which delivers about 1,870 megawatts of electricity to the grid
