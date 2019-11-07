Boil advisory in place for portions of Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Residents on several streets in Surf City will be under a boil advisory due to a hydrant replacement Thursday.
A water outage began at 9 a.m. Thursday for the replacement. Once service is restored, all of the affected customers will be under a boil advisory.
The following areas are affected:
- 600 – 3017 Blocks of S Shore
- 600-1300 Blocks of S Topsail
- Charlotte Ave
- Lazy Day Dr
- Seahorse Ave
- North & South Harbor Drives
- Coastal Cay
- Rosemary Ln
- Karen St
- Jennifer Rd
- Loreen Dr
- Fairytale Ln
- Driftwood Dr
- Atkinson Rd
- Shae’s Landing
- Oceanaire Ln
- North Ridge
- East Ridge
- Sandy Ln
- West Ridge
- Seagull Ct
- Dunes Ct
- Sound Dr
- Island Ct
- Sand Ct
- S Oak Ct
- Cutlass Dr
- Windjammer Dr
- Maritime Dr
- Bonnets Ct
- Abigail Ct
- Katelyn Dr
- Channelbend
- White Hills Ln
- Oleander Ct
- Crutchfield Ave
- Bland Ter
- Beachwood Dr
- Hispaniola Ln
- Any and all side streets that may not be listed above
During the boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil water for one minute prior to consumption. This includes water used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption and preparing baby formula.
