Wrightsville Beach mayoral race decided

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Two candidates faced off in a campaign to replace current Wrightsville Beach Mayor Bill Blair, who after six years as the mayor announced this summer he would not run for re-election.
Darryl Mills, who has served on the board of alderman since 2011 and is the current mayor pro tem, brought in just over twice as many votes as political newcomer Greg Buscemi, according to precinct workers.
Buscemi, 31, who is a graduate of UNCW and runs a law firm in Wrightsville Beach, said he filed to run against Mills on the final day of registration when he realized no one else had signed up to run.
Buscemi said restoring transparency and fairness to local government is one of his top priorities, along with protecting the coastline and improving beach access and public transportation.
In October, Buscemi filed a challenge to Mayor Blair’s voter registration, claiming Blair, along with his family do not reside along Lumina Avenue in Wrightsville Beach, where the Blairs are registered to vote.
“The fact that he’s been mayor for this long all while living across the drawbridge is appalling to me, and I’m not going to let him stick around as an illegitimate public official when he [has] no right to serve in such an influential position,” Buscemi said.
The New Hanover County Board of Elections voted Monday to deny Buscemi’s challenge.
Blair was first elected to mayor in 2013 and is currently serving out his third two-year term.
Buscemi has also publicly challenged Mills’ registered address in Wrightsville Beach, however, he said he did not file a challenge with the board of elections because he believes Mills resides at a different address, which is still in the municipality.
There are two candidates running unopposed for the two open seats on the board of alderman, Jeff DeGroote, and Zeke Partin. Alderman Elizabeth King is not seeking re-election. Both DeGroote and Partin currently serve on the town’s planning board.
