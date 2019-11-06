WPD: Pair of suspects sought in early morning armed robberies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators with the Wilmington Police Department are looking for two men they say are responsible for a pair of recent armed robberies.
According to a spokeswoman for the WPD, officers responded to a Scotchman in the 300 block of South College Road around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Employees say two men entered the store wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants, with bandanas and scarves covering their faces. One of the men pointed a gun at the clerk.
The men fled on foot after stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.
Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Wilmington police responded to another report of an armed robbery at the Scotchman in the 800 block of Kerr Avenue.
Police say two men stole cash from the store and left in a vehicle.
Investigators believe the same suspects committed both armed robberies.
If you have information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or submit an anonymous tip here.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Text-a-Tip system remains down for maintenance.
