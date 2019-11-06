UNCW women fall at Wake Forest in season opener

UNCW women's basketball looking to bring home a championship (Source: WECT)
November 5, 2019 at 10:59 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 10:59 PM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WECT) - Redshirt senior GiGi Smith scored a game-high 26 points, but it was not enough as Wake Forest overcome an early deficit to hand UNCW a 65-55 loss in the women’s basketball season opener for both teams at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Smith, who authored her eighth career 20-point game, made 9-of-17 shots from the floor, including a 2-for-5 showing from long range, while connecting on six of eight free throws. Junior forward Paige Powell added nine points with a team-high eight rebounds while senior guard Ahyiona Vason chipped in eight points.

Freshman guard Alexandria Scruggs came off the bench to pace Wake Forest with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field in addition to going 5-for-6 at the free throw line. Senior guard Alex Sharp contributed 14 points with 10 rebounds for the Demon Deacons.

The Seahawks continue their season-opening three-garme road swing on Sunday, Nov. 10, when they visit No. 14 NC State for a 2 p.m. contest against the Wolfpack inside Reynolds Coliseum.

