Thomas elected new mayor of Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island will have a new mayor after newcomer Ken Thomas edged out incumbent Cin Brochure in Tuesday’s municipal election.
Thomas garnered 1,350 votes compared to Brochure’s 1,283, according to unofficial results.
Brochure has been the town’s mayor since 2016.
Brochure’s son, Justin, was arrested on dozens of child pornography charges last year. He received a suspended sentence after pleading no contest as part of a plea agreement earlier this year. The Port City Daily reported extensively on the controversy surrounding the case.
Three incumbents on Oak Island’s Town Council won their reelection bids. Jeff Winecoff (1,470), Charlie Blalock (1,372) and Sheila Bell (1,360) were the top three vote-getters.
