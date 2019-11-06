Saffo hangs on to Wilmington mayor seat as newcomer ousts council incumbent

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After what turned out to be a tight contest, three incumbents and one newcomer are the unofficial winners in the races to lead the city of Wilmington.
After an already record tenure in office, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo kept his seat by topping challenger Devon Scott by 630 votes according to unofficial results from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
It was one of the closest mayoral races during Saffo’s tenure.
Unofficial results from the NCSBE have Margaret Haynes and Neil Anderson retaining seats on the council, and Kevin Spears gaining a seat.
During the campaign, candidates cited concerns over growth and development, traffic and water quality as top issues. They also shared their thoughts on the possible sale or partnership of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
