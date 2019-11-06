Phillips to become Sunset Beach’s fourth mayor in less than two years

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Shannon “Hot Dog” Phillips is set to become Sunset Beach’s fourth mayor in less than two years after besting incumbent Paul Van Wormer in Tuesday’s election.
According to unofficial results, Phillips finished with 934 votes compared to Van Wormer’s 815.
Van Wormer was appointed by the town council to replace Greg Weiss as mayor in May.
Weiss replaced Robert Forrester, who stepped down in March 2018 after the town council’s decision to fire town administrator Susan Parker.
Along with Phillips, there will be a few other new faces on the town council.
James Phillips and Tom Bormann led the voting to secure the two town council posts that were up for grabs.
Incumbents Rich Cerrato and Mark Benton Sr. both lost their reelection bids.
