Hundreds compete in Special Olympics Fall Games

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 400 competitors participated in the New Hanover Special Olympics Fall Games on Wednesday at Legion Stadium.
After weather caused the event to be postponed twice, Wednesday’s conditions were perfect for the competition.
“They look forward to this day all year,” said Brooke Deamaral with New Hanover County Special Olympics. “Sadly, we had to move it two times because of rain, and they were so so bummed out. So today is good.
"It’s a beautiful day and the community gets to see how much really we have in this county and how much support we really need.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.