Hatem bests Dove in third showdown between them for Southport mayor

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The third time turned out to be a charm for Joe Pat Hatem.
After losing narrow races to Jerry Dove in 2015 and 2017, Hatem was elected Southport mayor Tuesday with an overwhelming 63 percent of the vote.
Dove defeated Hatem for the post by about a 7 percent margin in 2015.
When the two went head-to-head again in 2017, Dove won reelection with just 13 more votes than Hatem, a less than 1 percent margin.
Three incumbent town aldermen also failed to win their reelection bids Tuesday. In Ward 1, newcomer Tom Lombardi was elected with 50 percent of the vote while incumbent Robert Tucker finished third.
In Ward 2, newcomers Lowe Davis and John Allen earn aldermen spots while incumbents Rick Pukenas and Jim Powell finished sixth and seventh, respectively.
